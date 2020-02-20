IIT-JAM 2020 provisional answer key released, how to raise objections

IIT-JAM 2020 provisional answer key released at jam.iitk.ac.in IIT-JAM 2020 provisional answer key released at jam.iitk.ac.in

IIT-JAM 2020 provisional answer key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur released the answer key for the Joint Admissions test for Masters’s programmes (JAM). The candidates can download the answer key through the website- jam.iitk.ac.in. The entrance examination was conducted on February 9, 2020.

As the provisional answer key has been released, the candidates can now raise objections through the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in by paying a fee of Rs 500. The final answer key will be available on the official website soon.

IIT-JAM 2020 answer key released: How to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official website- jam.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Enter user id and password

Step 3: Raise objections on answer key by justifying your answer

Step 4: Pay a fee of Rs 500

Step 5: Once done, download and take a print out of it.

The results of IIT-JAM examinations will be declared on March 20. Post the result declaration, a qualified candidate have to apply online. The admission form will be available on the official website of JOAPS. The candidates can submit the application forms from April 9 to April 22, 2020.

JAM is conducted to provide admissions to M Sc (four semesters), joint M Sc –Ph D, M Sc –Ph D dual degree, etc. programmes at the IITs and integrated Ph D degree programmes at IISc for consolidating science.

