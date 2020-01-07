IIT JAM 2020 admit card released at jam.iitk.ac.in

NEET PG admit card: Download at nbe.edu.in. (Representational image) NEET PG admit card: Download at nbe.edu.in. (Representational image)

IIT JAM 2020 admit card: The admit card for the Joint Admissions test for Masters’s programmes (JAM) has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. The entrance test will be held on February 9 and the result is scheduled to be announced on March 20. The candidates can download the JAM 2020 admit card through the official website of, jam.iitk.ac.in.

The application forms of selected candidates for admission will be accepted from April 9 to 22, as per the latest schedule. JAM 2020 will be conducted in two sessions. Session one will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm while the second session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm for mathematics, chemistry, and geology.

IIT JAM 2020 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘candidates can download JAM 2019 admit card by click here’

Step 3: A new window will open, log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download it

Candidates need to take print out o the admit card as well. No candidate will be allowed in the exam hall without a valid admit card, according to official notification.

IIT JAM 2020: Exam pattern

In a major change, the JAM 2020 will be conducted for six subjects and the biological science paper has been discontinued. The exam will be held objective type but will have further three types – multiple-choice questions (MCQ), numerical answer type (NAT) and multiple selection questions (MSQ).

IIT has been conducting the Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. (JAM) from 2004 to provide admissions to M.Sc. (Four Semesters), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and Integrated PhD degree programmes.

JAM score is also used for admission to other centrally-funded technical institutions including NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab and IISERs.

