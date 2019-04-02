IIT JAM 2019 scorecard released: How to download

IIT JAM 2019 scorecard: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, the organising institute of the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2019 has released the individual scorecards of students at the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

The scorecards have been uploaded and will be available on the website till July 31, 2019. The result for JAM 2019 was released in March 2019 and the exam was conducted in two shifts in February 10, 2019.

IIT JAM 2019 scorecard: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: In the homepage, click on the link ‘JAM 2019 scorecard..JOAPS’

step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using enrolment/email id and password

Step 5: Score card will appear

According to the official notification, JAM 2019 rank and the merit list will be announced on April 5, 2019. Only All India Rank (AIR) is displayed in the scorecard. IITs and IISc will offer admission to the various courses on the basis of these ranks.

The JAM is the entrance exam for admission to M.Sc. courses in IITs. The submission of application form of admission on the JAM 2019 website will begin from April 11 and will conclude on April 24, 2019.