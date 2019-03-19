IIT JAM result 2019 declared, how to download

IIT JAM result 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has declared the result for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2019 on its official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in. The JAM is the entrance exam for admission to M.Sc. courses in IITs. The exam was conducted on February 10, 2019. The merit list is yet to be declared.

In the case of tie-breaking for determination of merit will be as per the ratio of positive and negative marks. Candidates with a higher ratio of it will get a better rank. If this fails to break the tie, then both candidates will get the same rank.

IIT JAM result 2019 How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘click here’ next to ‘IIT JAM 2019 result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates can download and take print-out of the result for future reference. Further, the question paper and final answer keys have also been uploaded by the Institute on the official website.

JAM 2019 rank and the merit list will be announced on April 5, 2019. Only All India Rank (AIR) is displayed in the scorecard. IITs and IISc will offer admission to the various courses on the basis of these ranks. The scorecard can be downloaded until July 31, 2019.