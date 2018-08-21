IIT JAM 2019: Registration begins from September 1, check eligibility and important dates

IIT JAM 2019: The examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 10, 2019 (Sunday). The examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 10, 2019 (Sunday).

IIT JAM 2019: The online registration for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2019 will commence from September 1, 2018 and will continue till October 10, 2018. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 10, 2019 (Sunday) in two sessions as Computer Based Test (CBT). The exam is conducted for admissions to M.Sc (four semesters), joint M.Sc-Ph.D, M.Sc-Ph.D dual degree, etc. programmes at the IITs and integrated Ph.D degree programmes at IISc.

Those who wish to apply may apply online through JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS), via www.jam.iitkgp.ac.in

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirant should hold a bachelor’s degree in any stream from any recognised college or university. They must have scored a minimum 55 per cent marks for general and OBC-NCL candidates. For SC, ST and PwD categories, it is 50 per cent. Those students who are in the final year of their qualifying exam can also apply.

Age limit: There is no age restriction and the candidate can be an Indian national or a foreigner.

Examination schedule

Session I: 9 am to 12 pm — Biological Sciences (BL), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH)

Session II: 2 pm to 5 pm — Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS)

Important dates

Online registration begins: September 1

Online registration ends: October 10

Admit card availability: January 4, 2019

Mock test link availability: January 10, 2019

JAM 2019: February 10, 2019

Result announcement: March 20, 2019

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd