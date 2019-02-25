IIT-JAM 2019 provisional answer key released, how to raise objections

IIT-JAM 2019 answer key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has released the answer key for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can download the answer key through the official website jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

The entrance examination was conducted on February 10, 2019. As the provisional answer key has been released, the candidates can now raise objections through the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in by paying a fee of Rs 500. The final answer key will be available on the official website soon.

IIT-JAM 2019 answer key released: How to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official website- jam.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Enter user id and password

Step 3: Raise objections on answer key by justifying your answer

Step 4: Pay a fee of Rs 500

Step 5: Once done, download and take a print out of it.

The results of IIT-JAM examinations will be declared on March 20, 2019.

The JAM paper is divided into three sections — Section A, B and C. The syllabus comprises of various topics such as BL (Biological Sciences), BT (Biotechnology), GC (Geology), MS (Mathematical Statistics), CY (Chemistry), PH (Physics) and MA (Mathematics).

JAM is conducted to provide admissions to M Sc (four semesters), joint M Sc –Ph D, M Sc –Ph D dual degree, etc. programmes at the IITs and integrated Ph D degree programmes at IISc for consolidating science.