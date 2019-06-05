IIT JAM 2019: First admission list for M.Sc courses released

IIT JAM 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has announced the first admission list for the M.Sc courses admission. Students who qualified for the IIT JAM exam can check their allotment status from the official website.

The candidates can pay online to book their seat till June 10, 2019.

IIT JAM admission 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- jam.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for first admission list

Step 3: Log in with your registration credentials

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Check the admission list

Earlier, the result for the JAM examination was announced on March 19, 2019. The examination was conducted on February 10, 2019 (Sunday) in two sessions as Computer Based Test (CBT). The exam is conducted for admissions to M.Sc (four semesters), joint M.Sc-Ph.D, M.Sc-Ph.D dual degree, etc. programmes at the IITs and integrated Ph.D degree programmes at IISc.

In the case of tie-breaking for determination of merit will be as per the ratio of positive and negative marks. Candidates with a higher ratio of it will get a better rank. If this fails to break the tie, then both candidates will get the same rank.

IITs and IISc will offer admission to the various courses on the basis of these ranks. The scorecard can be downloaded until July 31, 2019.