IIT-JAM 2019 admit card released, here’s how to check

IIT JAM 2019 admit cards have been released on the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in. IIT JAM is the entrance exam to M.Sc courses in IITs and IISc

IIT-JAM 2019 admit card: Candidates can download at jam.iitkgp.ac.in

IIT-JAM 2019 admit card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has released the admit card for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2019 on its official website – jam.iitkgp.ac.in. The JAM is an entrance exam for admission to M.Sc courses in IITs and Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

The entrance exam will be held on February 10, 2019 and the result will be announced on March 20, 2019, according to the official notification. The exam for biological sciences, mathematics, and physics will be held in the morning shift starting 9:30 am while the exams for the subject biotechnology, chemistry, geology, and mathematical science will be held in afternoon shift from 2:20 pm onwards.

JAM 2019 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘candidates can download JAM 2019 admit card by click here’

Step 3: A new window will open, log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download it

Candidates need to take print out o the admit card as well. No candidate will be allowed in the exam hall without a valid admit card, according to official notification.

