IIT Indore introduces UG programme in Environmental Economics and Sustainable Engineering; admission through JEE Advanced score

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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore, in collaboration with the Mehta Family Foundation (MFF), will introduce an undergraduate programme in Environmental Economics and Sustainable Engineering (EESE) from July 2026. The programme aims to integrate climate science, environmental economics, and engineering under one umbrella, according to the press release. The EESE programme is expected to admit 30 students through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced.
The programme is structured around three primary areas — environmental economics and policy, energy systems and battery technology, and water and climate systems, as per IIT Patna. It also places strong emphasis on systems modelling, data-driven decision making, and regular environmental monitoring, while providing internship opportunities across renewable energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors. This will lead to career opportunities in industries such as climate technology, sustainable infrastructure, ESG strategy, policy advisory, and green finance, as stated in the release by IIT.
Commenting on the initiative, Dr Suhas Joshi, Director, IIT Indore, said, “By bringing together climate science and environmental economics in a single, rigorous curriculum, we are creating something genuinely unique in Indian higher education: graduates who can bridge the gap between scientific understanding and policy action. This visionary initiative is how we build the future India needs.”
Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer keys for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 paper 1 (BE/ BTech) of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on April 11, 2026. The NTA has also opened the objection window for the answer key challenge. Candidates who appeared for the April session of JEE Mains 2026 can now check the provisional answer keys and their responses on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, upon login.
The NTA conducted the JEE (Main) 2026 second session from April 2 to April 8. The second session was conducted in 566 examination centres across 304 cities nationwide and 14 cities outside India via a computer-based test (CBT) catering to around 11.23 lakh candidates, according to NTA.