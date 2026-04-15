IIT Indore introduces UG programme in Environmental Economics and Sustainable Engineering; admission through JEE Advanced score

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore, in collaboration with the Mehta Family Foundation (MFF), will introduce an undergraduate programme in Environmental Economics and Sustainable Engineering (EESE) from July 2026. The programme aims to integrate climate science, environmental economics, and engineering under one umbrella, according to the press release. The EESE programme is expected to admit 30 students through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced.

The programme is structured around three primary areas — environmental economics and policy, energy systems and battery technology, and water and climate systems, as per IIT Patna. It also places strong emphasis on systems modelling, data-driven decision making, and regular environmental monitoring, while providing internship opportunities across renewable energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors. This will lead to career opportunities in industries such as climate technology, sustainable infrastructure, ESG strategy, policy advisory, and green finance, as stated in the release by IIT.