IIT Indore Faculty Recruitment 2026: Applications open for Assistant Professor posts; check eligibility, salary and more

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has invited applications for faculty positions across multiple departments and schools, including the newly established Mehta Family School of Biosciences and Biomedical Engineering. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Assistant Professor Grade I and Grade II posts through the official website, iiti.ac.in. The last date to submit applications is July 21, 2026, by 5 pm.

The recruitment covers several disciplines, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Deep Learning (DL) for biomedical data, medical image analysis, computational multi-omics, computational epidemiology, Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), wearable healthcare devices and AI-driven health monitoring systems. The institute has also encouraged candidates working in broader areas of biosciences and biomedical engineering to apply.

IIT Indore Faculty Recruitment 2026: Vacancies

The institute has announced 10 vacancies under the regular recruitment drive for candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR) category. The posts are available in departments and schools including Civil Engineering, Astronomy, Astrophysics and Space Engineering, Mehta Family School of Sustainability, Mehta Family School of Biosciences and Biomedical Engineering, School of Innovation and Computer Science and Engineering.

In addition, 44 backlog vacancies have been notified under a special recruitment drive. These include 15 posts for OBC-NCL, 12 for SC, 9 for ST, 5 for PwD and 3 for EWS candidates. The vacancies are spread across disciplines such as Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Humanities and Social Sciences, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering and Materials Science, Physics, Computer Science and Engineering, and several interdisciplinary schools.

IIT Indore Faculty Recruitment 2026: Eligibility

For most departments, applicants must possess a PhD with first class or equivalent in the preceding degree in the relevant discipline, along with a consistently good academic record.

For Assistant Professor Grade II, the upper age limit is 32 years. These appointments are contractual.

For Assistant Professor Grade I, the maximum age is 35 years. Candidates must also have at least three years of teaching, research or industrial experience, excluding experience gained during the PhD.

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The School of Innovation has separate eligibility criteria. Candidates without a PhD may also apply, provided they meet the prescribed professional experience requirements. Those selected without a PhD will be required to obtain one within the stipulated period after joining.

IIT Indore Faculty Recruitment 2026: Salary

Selected candidates appointed as Assistant Professor Grade II will receive a minimum monthly salary of Rs 70,900. Those appointed as Assistant Professor Grade I will receive a minimum monthly salary of Rs 1,01,500, along with other admissible benefits as per institute rules.

IIT Indore Faculty Recruitment 2026: How to apply

Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official IIT Indore website. Applicants should carefully read the detailed advertisement, fill in the application form, upload the required documents and complete the submission process before 5 pm on July 21, 2026. The institute has advised candidates to ensure they satisfy the eligibility criteria before applying.

For detailed notifications, department-wise eligibility and application instructions, candidates can visit the official IIT Indore website.