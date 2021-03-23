IIT-Hyderabad to offer certificate programme on ‘Business Model Innovation’

The application process will be closed on May 7. File

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad) today launched a certificate programme on business model innovation. The programme in collaboration with Business Design Lab targets business leaders, entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs senior design and strategy professionals.

IIT-Hyderabad in its statement mentioned, “Businesses, whether big or small, must pivot their business models and strategies to stay relevant in the market. With unprecedented challenges emerging every day, strong leadership skills, a humane approach to building superior business models is imperative.”

The course is specially curated focusing on the market needs. Through the programme, the candidates can identify opportunities and design real-time experiments for discovering market needs and validate their riskiest assumptions, as per IIT-Hyderabad.

The application process has started, candidates can apply through the website- iith.ac.in. The programme enrollment will be on a rolling basis, the batch will have a maximum strength of 20 students.

Dr MP Ganesh, program director and head, department of Entrepreneurship and Management, said, “We would like to enable businesses especially mid-size growth stage ventures, by providing contextual learning interventions, that prepare them to grow and scale their businesses by reducing their investment risk; thereby contributing to society by creating jobs and better value for all”.

