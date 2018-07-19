IIT-Hyderabad to introduce 3 all course tech programmes

The deadline for filing online applications is July 21, the release said The deadline for filing online applications is July 21, the release said

The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) will introduce three All Course MTech programmes in Biomedical, Chemical and Material Science Engineering next month. While the primary goal of the All Course MTech programme was to provide a strong coursework to meet the industrial requirements, it also offers a flexible structure to cater to students with a research bent of mind, a release said.

A student can choose to take only courses and graduate in three semesters or he/she may choose to do a full thesis for 14 months, which is similar to the regular two year M Tech Programme, it said. The deadline for filing online applications is July 21, the release said. The Institute introduced this concept last year when it started on a limited basis in three specializations – Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering. After seeing the strong response from students, the Institute decided to add three more specialisations this year, the release said.

Speaking about the programme, Prof U B Desai, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, “Indian industries need highly skilled workforce equipped with latest developments and practices, and this we believe can be achieved through an exhaustive set of courses. In addition to the existing specialisations in Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, IIT-H is going to expand the all course MTech programme to Biomedical, Chemical, and Material Science Engineering as well from August 2018.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App