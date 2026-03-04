IIT Hyderabad invites applications for SURE internship: Know eligibility, duration & fellowship

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) has opened applications for its Summer Undergraduate Research Exposure (SURE) Internship 2026, offering undergraduate and postgraduate students from across the country an opportunity to engage in hands-on research at the technical institutions. The last date to apply online is March 10, 2026.
A total of 250 internship seats are available under the programme, of which 100 are exclusively reserved for women candidates. The internship is open only to students from institutions other than IIT Hyderabad.
Applications must be submitted through the online portal at iith.ac.in. Offline applications or those submitted via email will not be accepted.
The application window opened on February 28, 2026, and closes on March 10, 2026. Results are expected to be declared tentatively by April 15, 2026, with the programme beginning on May 15, 2026.
Selected interns will receive a fellowship of Rs 15,000 for the full two-month duration of the programme. Candidates who opt for a shorter stint will receive Rs 7,500 per month or Rs 10,000 for one-and-a-half months.
The internship will run tentatively from May 15 to July 14, 2026, with a minimum duration of one month and a maximum of two months. Part-time or online internships will not be permitted. Hostel accommodation will be provided to selected interns in IIT Hyderabad‘s student hostels, though mess charges will be borne by the interns themselves.
The programme is open to students meeting specific academic criteria.
–Eligible applicants include those in the first year of an MSc programme in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, or Biology
–First-year MA students; second or third-year BTech or BDes students across all branches
–Third or fourth-year students enrolled in an Integrated BTech-MTech programme.
A key eligibility condition is academic standing — applicants must be among the top 20 per cent of their class based on CGPA or percentage scores across all previous years of study. This ranking must be certified by the head of the institution or principal at the time of application. The applicant must also be a full-time, regular student at the time of application and throughout the duration of the internship.
The selection will be carried out in two stages. The first involves a preliminary screening of applications, followed by an online interview conducted department or mentor-faculty-wise, at the discretion of the concerned department.
During evaluation, weightage will be given to consistent academic performance, extracurricular and co-curricular achievements, participation in competitions such as Olympiads and the National Talent Search Examination, and performance in the interview.
Selected candidates will be notified via email, and the final list will also be published on the IIT Hyderabad SRC office webpage. Candidates who are not selected will not receive separate communication.
The decision of IIT Hyderabad authorities regarding selection shall be final, and no correspondence will be entertained in this regard.