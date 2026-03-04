IIT Hyderabad invites applications for SURE internship: Know eligibility, duration & fellowship

Applications must be submitted through the online portal at iith.ac.in. Offline applications or those submitted via email will not be accepted. (Image: AI Generated)

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) has opened applications for its Summer Undergraduate Research Exposure (SURE) Internship 2026, offering undergraduate and postgraduate students from across the country an opportunity to engage in hands-on research at the technical institutions. The last date to apply online is March 10, 2026.

A total of 250 internship seats are available under the programme, of which 100 are exclusively reserved for women candidates. The internship is open only to students from institutions other than IIT Hyderabad.

Important details

Applications must be submitted through the online portal at iith.ac.in. Offline applications or those submitted via email will not be accepted.