IIT-Hyderabad students’ app to check real-time progress on construction sites wins Smart India Hackathon 2019

A team of six MTech students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad has won the ‘Smart India Hackathon 2019’ and prize money of Rs 75,000. The team, known by the name ‘SNAAPP’ claims to have coded non-stop for 36 hours to create a mobile app that can manage the hierarchical system of updating construction site progress and can generate reports directly via the app for managers and higher authorities.

The application is structured in two parts consisting of a manager’s dashboard and site engineer’s dashboard. Different site engineers from different areas will provide the details in the form of text and images. Timestamp and GPS location will be taken automatically to verify the authenticity of the images.

Once the report is submitted from the site engineer’s app, it will reflect on the manager’s dashboard and he can check the progress there on a real-time basis. Other than that, site engineer can ask for material, machine or workforce requirements, if needed. The algorithm is written to help in generating reports on a daily and Weekly basis.

As the application sends updates directly from the authorities which are working on the field, it is expected to reduce the time gap between site engineers and managers. It will also help in optimizing the cost incurred compared to the expected cost.

The application can assign tasks to site engineers and get feedback/alerts from them. It will help in maintaining the project timeline as it will show the project delay and asking rate of construction work, claims the institute.

It will be further updated to provide voice assistance to manager and site engineers. Limited access to the application will be provided to government agencies to ensures that the predefined norms of construction to be followed and to investors, for assured them about the credibility of their investments.

Siddharth Gupta, team leader, SNAAPP, said, “Each one of us worked hard and deliver the prototype within the time limit. We are planning to work with the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) for further extension of the project and produce it as a commercial product for construction industries.”

The objective for the application, according to the institute, is to keep awareness about construction progress and maintain the reports in real time so as to improve work efficiency. The application is developed to solve the hierarchical issue faced by the manager and higher authorities about the construction update and difficulties faced by the labours and site engineers. The application is developed for android mobile phones for now.

The team comprises of Siddharth Gupta, team leader, Prabhat Kumar Rai, Nisha Akole, Ajay Hase, Prasad Gaikwad, and Aman Agarwal. All of them are studying M.Tech in Electrical Engineering (Communication and Signal Processing) from IIT Hyderabad.