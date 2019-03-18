During his fellowship programme, the founder of the Startup ‘BeAble’, Habib Ali had decided to make a device that will come for the medical aid of the needy people. In two years, Habib visited numerous hospitals and nursing homes in Hyderabad, spoke to the patients and developed ‘ArmAble’, a device which will solve the needs of patients affected with stroke.

Advertising

The device will have fun games that will help motivate the patient to perform therapy. It can be used by patients who have suffered a traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, frozen shoulder and/or fracture under the guidance of a physiotherapist. “The rehabilitation therapy involves the use of games that will affect the mind, and help a patient to react slowly,” said he.

The device has won Rs 25 lakh at the ‘Open Innovation Challenge 2019’ of India Innovation Growth Programme (IIGP) 2.0. “The company is aiming to produce 100 devices in the coming year, and will start its operation in the cities of Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai from the month of August,” said the co-founder of the startup Habib Ali.

IN VIDEO | 22-year-old boy (first in his village) to clear NEET

Advertising

Habib said, “Though we got the patent for the device, the instrument needs more testing. The cost of the device will be around Rs 3 lakh, and the patient can take it as rent by paying a monthly charge of Rs 10,000.”

READ | IIT-Gandhinagar students create device that can help you eat without use of arms, works on voice command

As part of ‘Innovation Phase’ of the Open Innovation Challenge, IIGP 2.0, up to 50 innovators will get an opportunity to participate in a rigorous boot camp conducted by Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. Select innovators may also get an opportunity to connect with industry players at Industrial Immersive Day.