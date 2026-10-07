IIT Hyderabad, S&P Global launch AI lab for finance-focused research and learning

IIT Hyderabad has launched an AI Innovation Lab in collaboration with S&P Global to give students and faculty opportunities to work on real-world applications of artificial intelligence in finance. The lab was inaugurated on October 7, 2026.
The lab will bring together academic research and industry-led problems in areas where AI is increasingly being used in the financial sector. Students will be able to work on industry challenges, attend workshops, interact with experts and gain hands-on experience with AI technologies. Selected students and faculty will also have opportunities to participate in collaborative research.
The initiative will allow students to explore and develop solutions to problems faced by the financial industry. This could include using AI to analyse large amounts of financial information, identify patterns and support decision-making. The focus will be on applying AI concepts to practical problems rather than only studying them in an academic setting.
The lab will also provide a platform for students to prototype solutions and learn how AI systems can be developed and tested for industry applications. Through projects and interactions with professionals, students will get exposure to the ways emerging AI technologies are being used outside the classroom.
Faculty members and students selected for collaborative research will work with S&P Global on research linked to AI and finance. The initiative is expected to create a link between academic research, industry requirements and the development of AI-based applications.
The lab is part of a broader collaboration between IIT Hyderabad and S&P Global. IIT Hyderabad is also a Strategic Collaborator for StepForward, an initiative of S&P Global and the S&P Global Foundation focused on workforce readiness and AI education. The initiative is backed by a $10 million, three-year commitment.
IIT Hyderabad, established in 2008, has a strong focus on research and technology development. The institute offers programmes across engineering, science and technology and has research areas including robotics and intelligent systems, computational engineering, healthcare, energy, sustainability, semiconductors and quantum technologies.
The AI Innovation Lab adds a finance-focused component to this research ecosystem, giving students an opportunity to work at the intersection of artificial intelligence and financial applications. The collaboration is also expected to provide opportunities for industry interaction and practical learning alongside the institute’s academic and research programmes.