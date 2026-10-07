IIT Hyderabad, S&P Global launch AI lab for finance-focused research and learning

IIT Hyderabad has launched an AI Innovation Lab in collaboration with S&P Global to give students and faculty opportunities to work on real-world applications of artificial intelligence in finance. The lab was inaugurated on October 7, 2026.

The lab will bring together academic research and industry-led problems in areas where AI is increasingly being used in the financial sector. Students will be able to work on industry challenges, attend workshops, interact with experts and gain hands-on experience with AI technologies. Selected students and faculty will also have opportunities to participate in collaborative research.

The initiative will allow students to explore and develop solutions to problems faced by the financial industry. This could include using AI to analyse large amounts of financial information, identify patterns and support decision-making. The focus will be on applying AI concepts to practical problems rather than only studying them in an academic setting.