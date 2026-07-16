IIT Hyderabad Placements: Two specialised departments secure 100% placements and a Rs 81 lakh top package

IIT Hyderabad recorded an overall undergraduate placement rate of 70.99 per cent and a postgraduate placement rate of 69.74 per cent during the 2024-25 placement season, according to data released by the institute. A total of 493 students got hired, receiving 521 offers, including 87 pre-placement offers (PPOs) and 43 international offers. The institute reported an average annual package of Rs 22.5 lakh, while the highest package touched Rs 90 lakh per annum.
The placement season saw participation from 320 companies, recruiting students across engineering, science, design, and management disciplines. According to IIT Hyderabad, the placement drive commenced on December 1, 2024, and was conducted in both online and offline modes. Despite a challenging hiring environment across several sectors, the institute said the season witnessed continued recruiter diversity and strong hiring across multiple academic programmes.
Department-wise data shows that Computer Science and Engineering recorded the highest number of placements, with 96 out of 111 registered students placed, followed by Electrical Engineering, where 81 of 97 students secured jobs. Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering recorded 65 placements out of 94 students, while Chemical Engineering placed 32 of 56 students. Other departments with notable placement numbers included Civil Engineering (36 students), Artificial Intelligence (36), Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering (24), and Engineering Science (23).
Read | IIT Bombay placement rate dips to 70%, average salary hits Rs 26.45 lakh
Several specialised programmes also reported complete or near-complete placement outcomes. Additive Manufacturing (3D printing) achieved 100 per cent placements, with all eight registered students placed. PhD programmes too, recorded a 100 per cent placement rate, with students securing packages of up to Rs 81 lakh per annum.
|Department
|Placed
|Total Students
|Computer Science & Engineering
|96
|111
|Electrical Engineering
|81
|97
|Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering
|65
|94
|Civil Engineering
|36
|73
|Artificial Intelligence
|36
|45
|Chemical Engineering
|32
|56
|Materials Science & Metallurgical Engineering
|24
|44
|Engineering Science
|23
|33
|Mathematics & Mathematics and Computing
|19
|34
|Physics & Engineering Physics
|13
|51
|Additive Manufacturing
|8
|8
|Biomedical Engineering
|8
|23
|Techno Entrepreneurship
|8
|12
|Chemistry
|7
|29
|Design
|7
|50
|E-Waste Management
|5
|9
|Energy Science Technology
|5
|12
|Integrated Circuit & Microsystems Packaging
|4
|8
|Climate Change
|2
|6
|Medical Device Innovation
|2
|6
|Polymers & Biosystems Engineering
|2
|4
|Integrated Sensor Systems
|3
|14
|Ophthalmic Engineering
|1
|3
|Biotechnology
|0
|10
|Liberal Arts
|0
|10
At the programme level, BTech students recorded the highest placement rate among undergraduate programmes at 74.56 per cent, with the highest package reaching Rs 90 lakh per annum. MTech students recorded a placement rate of 66.78 per cent, with the highest package touching Rs 58 lakh.
PhD scholars achieved a 100 per cent placement rate, with the highest package of Rs 81 lakh, while the institute’s overall highest package across programmes stood at Rs 90 lakh.
|Programme
|Highest Package
|Placement Rate
|BTech
|Rs 90 LPA
|74.56%
|MTech
|Rs 58 LPA
|66.78%
|BDes
|Rs 14 LPA
|12.50%
|MDes
|Rs 29.32 LPA
|12.12%
|MSc
|Rs 58 LPA
|12.12%
|PhD
|Rs 81 LPA
|100%
The institute also released broader placement and internship statistics for the ongoing 2024-25 academic year. According to IIT Hyderabad, 358 companies registered for campus recruitment, while 210 companies hired students. Out of 943 students registered for placements from a total graduating cohort of 1,146, as many as 700 students received offers. The highest package stood at Rs 66.13 lakh per annum, with an average package of Rs 20.26 lakh, alongside 53 international offers.
Beyond campus placements, several students secured admissions to leading universities in India and abroad for higher studies. These included California Institute of Technology, Carnegie Mellon University, Columbia University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Purdue University, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Texas, IISc Bengaluru, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad, among others.
The institute also reported strong internship outcomes during AY 2024-25. Students received 403 internship offers from 113 companies, including 15 international offers. A total of 206 companies registered for internships, while 115 companies hired interns. The highest monthly stipend reached Rs 19 lakh, with an average monthly stipend of Rs 80,000. Major recruiters included Google, Nvidia, Goldman Sachs, Bosch, Samsung, Honeywell, Mercedes-Benz, Philips, NPCI, Mitsubishi Corporation, Hyundai, and Denso.