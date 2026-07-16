IIT Hyderabad Placements: Two specialised departments secure 100% placements and a Rs 81 lakh top package

Department-wise data shows that Computer Science and Engineering recorded the highest number of placements, with 96 out of 111 registered students placed, followed by Electrical Engineering (Image via IIT Hyderabad)

IIT Hyderabad recorded an overall undergraduate placement rate of 70.99 per cent and a postgraduate placement rate of 69.74 per cent during the 2024-25 placement season, according to data released by the institute. A total of 493 students got hired, receiving 521 offers, including 87 pre-placement offers (PPOs) and 43 international offers. The institute reported an average annual package of Rs 22.5 lakh, while the highest package touched Rs 90 lakh per annum.

The placement season saw participation from 320 companies, recruiting students across engineering, science, design, and management disciplines. According to IIT Hyderabad, the placement drive commenced on December 1, 2024, and was conducted in both online and offline modes. Despite a challenging hiring environment across several sectors, the institute said the season witnessed continued recruiter diversity and strong hiring across multiple academic programmes.