IIT Hyderabad Placement 2022: International offers increase; Japan, Taiwan main foreign recruiters

IIT Hyderabad Placement 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has bagged 508 offers in this year’s placement season that was held between December 1 and 7, 2022. This year, a total of 144 companies made offers during the phase 1 of campus placements.

Despite IT layoffs across the globe, the institute managed to earn 54 international offers, which is higher than the number of offers made last year (which was 46). Like last year, Japan and Taiwan were the main countries that hired students from IIT Hyderabad this year. A total of 13 international companies have registered till date, compared to about 12 international companies in phase 1 and 2 of last year (2021-22).

The major sectors that hired this year include core engineering, IT/ software, finance and consulting. This year’s highest package is Rs 63.78 lakh, and the average package is Rs 19.49 lakh as on date for the ongoing Phase-1 placements. The company Blend 360 has released the highest number of offers.

This was also the first graduating batch of BTech in the AI department, and the batch saw an 82 per cent placement within the first week of the placement process. Additionally, the number of students opting for semester-long internships has also increased to 51 this year as compared to 33 last year.

The placement season started on a positive note, with 99 Pre-Placement Offers (PPO), as compared to 82 PPOs in the previous academic year. The phase two of placements is now scheduled for January 2023.