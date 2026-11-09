IIT Hyderabad offers Forward Deployed Engineering practitioner programme; classes start on December 5

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has announced a three-month Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) Practitioner Program to train professionals to develop, integrate, and deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems in operational environments.
Delivered by IIT Hyderabad faculty members in 52 planned sessions, the programme will commence on December 5 in online mode. Registrations are open at ailaunchpad.cse.iith.ac.in, as announced by the institute, for interested candidates to apply.
The programme focuses on the engineering skills required to move AI solutions beyond prototypes and make them functional in real-world applications. Participants will learn how to identify problems, develop AI prototypes, integrate them with existing software and workflows, deploy systems and improve their performance after implementation.
The curriculum will cover agentic AI systems, workflow automation and production AI engineering. It will also address the challenges of connecting AI models with organisational data, APIs, business processes and existing software systems.
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The three-month programme will combine classroom sessions, guided practical exercises, AI system development, research talks by IIT Hyderabad faculty and webinars by industry professionals. The course aims to help participants connect the technical knowledge involved in building and deploying AI systems that can operate within organisational environments.
The programme will be led by Praveen Tammana, Ashish Mishra, Anupam Sanghi and Abhijit Das from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) of the institute, while N. V. S. S. Koundinya will serve as the industry lead.
Participants will also get opportunities to interact with faculty members, industry practitioners and peers working on applied engineering problems. Those who successfully complete the prescribed programme requirements will receive a certificate issued by IIT Hyderabad.