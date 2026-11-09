IIT Hyderabad offers Forward Deployed Engineering practitioner programme; classes start on December 5

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has announced a three-month Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) Practitioner Program to train professionals to develop, integrate, and deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems in operational environments.

Delivered by IIT Hyderabad faculty members in 52 planned sessions, the programme will commence on December 5 in online mode. Registrations are open at ailaunchpad.cse.iith.ac.in, as announced by the institute, for interested candidates to apply.

The programme focuses on the engineering skills required to move AI solutions beyond prototypes and make them functional in real-world applications. Participants will learn how to identify problems, develop AI prototypes, integrate them with existing software and workflows, deploy systems and improve their performance after implementation.