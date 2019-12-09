IIT-Hyderabad launches short course on ‘Nonlocal Mechanics Approaches for Modelling’, applications open

IIT Hyderabad campus IIT Hyderabad campus

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad invites applications for the short-term course on ‘Nonlocal Mechanics Approaches for Modelling Localised Deformations’ (NMAMLD). The classes will be held from February 19 to 21 and the applications for the same will be closed on December 15.

This course will provide an overview of modelling approaches used in the mechanics of elastic and inelastic materials and structures, with special attention to the objective description of highly localised deformation modes such as damage, fracture, and shear bands, claims the institute.

The course will be co-taught by IIT-Hyderabad faculty along with renowned international faculty such as Prof JN Reddy and Prof Arun Srinivasa from Texas A&M University USA.

Candidates will have to pay a registration fee which will be inclusive of all lectures, course material, reference books and food. For BTech/ MTech students the fee will be Rs 7000, research scholars have to pay Rs 10,000, academic institutes need to pay Rs 15,000 while for the industry players, the fee is Rs 20,000.

Meanwhile, the IIT-Hyderabad has recently concluded the application process for fellowship programme on universal healthcare solutions. The admission for the same will begin from January 2020.

