IIT-Hyderabad launches new online MTech and MDes programmes

The last date to apply for the courses is July 7. (Photo credit: IIT-Hyderabad team)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad announced new seven online MTech programmes and an online MDes programme for working professionals starting from August 2021. The programmes are launched in view of the IIT Hyderabad’s vision to impart wide knowledge to the students in science, technology, and liberal arts.

The online MTech/MDes programmes are being offered in various disciplines and streams by different departments of the institute. They are based on the credit system and offer a wide choice of courses to the students. Each programme has core and elective courses and project work.

Seven online MTech programmes have industrial metallurgy, EV technology, computational mechanics, integrated computational materials engineering, communication and signals processing (CSP), power electronics and power system (PEPS), and microelectronics and VLSI (ME & VLSI). An online MDes programme is for working professionals.

The last date to apply for the courses is July 7.

Read | IIT-Madras launches Indian network for memory studies

Eligibility

MTech: First-class in the relevant degree (BE/ BTech/ equivalent degree) with 2 years industrial experience post-qualification.

MDes: First-class degree (BE/ BTech/ BS/ BDes/ BArch/ equivalent degree) with 2 years industrial experience post-qualification, passed with a minimum 55 per cent in a four-year bachelor’s degree in Arts/ Humanities or equivalent degree with 2 years industrial experience post-qualification.

or

Passed with a minimum of 55 per cent in a five years integrated master’s degree in Arts/ Humanities or equivalent degree with 2 years industrial experience post-qualification.

IIT Hyderabad, Director, Prof BS Murty said, “Last year, we launched six industry-oriented MTech programs. This year, we are launching seven online MTech programs and an online MDes program. In addition, we are also launching a Dual Degree MTech program in Techno-Entrepreneurship for our BTech students. The aim is to develop human power with creativity, technology, and passion for the betterment of the country and humankind with the help of the industry. This is the next step towards strengthening our industry-academia collaborations.”