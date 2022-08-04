IIT-Hyderabad launches MSc in Medical Physics, check admission process here

August 4, 2022 4:21:01 pm
IIT-Hyderabad has launched a three years Master of Science (MSc) Program in Medical Physics in collaboration with Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (BIACH&RI). The programme is approved by the AERB (Atomic Energy Regulatory Board) and will provide medical physicist specialist training in the concepts and techniques of applying physics in medicine.
Further, the programme by IIT-H will provide clinical orientation for radiation physics, clinical immersion and shadowing, industry/ clinical lectures, short-term projects, and clinical internship (third year) for 12 months (mandatory for certification) for the admitted students at BIACH&RI.
The students will benefit from the academic acumen of IITH’s Faculty & Practical Expertise of the BIACH&RI team. This programme, as per the IIT-H, is ideal for BSc candidates (with Physics as one of the main subjects) who want to make a career in applied physics for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of human diseases.
Interested candidates have to visit the official website — cip.iith.ac.in and submit their applications by August 12, 2022. The applications will be screened based on the marks obtained in the qualifying degree. The institute will conduct an online interview.
The program requires the students to complete a total of 90 credits across three years, consisting of two years of course work (66 credits) and one-year (24 credits) mandatory Medical Physics and Clinical Internship after successful completion of course work and declaration of course results.
Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT-H, said, “MSc (Medical Physics) program of IITH, in collaboration with BIACH&RI, is the 3rd PG program in the field of healthcare at IITH, which, in line with NEP, provides not only strong academic background to the students but also provides hands-on training in the form of year-long clinical internship to the students to make them industry-ready.”
