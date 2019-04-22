IIT-Hyderabad launches master’s programme in development studies

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad has announced to launch a two-year courses master’s program in development studies. The course is being offered by the Liberal Arts Department and the applications will be available on the institute website, iith.ac.in from May 4 and it will conclude on June 4. Students will do 16 courses over three semesters, each course worth three credits.

A total of 48 credits of taught courses and 12 credits for a dissertation which the students will focus exclusively on, in their final semester. As part of the course, students will also have to pursue an internship in the summer after one year of course work.

Faculty coordinating the different courses in this program come from disciplines of anthropology, development studies, Economics, Psychology and the Humanities.

Head, department of liberal arts, IIT Hyderabad, Dr Haripriya Narasimhan, said, “The concern with development encompasses all aspects of human life – physical, psychological, cultural, political, economic and ecological. How can we address each of these while simultaneously appraising their interdependence? The challenge is to train and conceive of professionals and roles that can critically inform ways in which these different areas of life affect one another. The Development Studies program at the Department of Liberal Arts, IIT Hyderabad, does just that.”

He added that through its interdisciplinary approach, the course will offer a plurality of ways in which the discourse of development can be innovatively adapted to the ever-changing fabric of human life.

For any queries, students can drop an email to, applications_lamads@iith.ac.in.