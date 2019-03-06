IIT-Hyderabad launches course in Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad has announced a professional program in Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies. The institute claims it to be a first-of-a-kind, five-week residential programme. Recent graduates and senior college students can apply for the same. The course will begin on May 27, 2019.

This program will include the study of AI, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, and Quantum Computing from IIT-based professors. Candidates will have to live on the IIT-Hyderabad campus for five weeks. On completion of the course, students will get certificates. Interested candidates need to apply at – iithyderabad.talentsprint.com/aiet.

Candidates will have to undergo a test followed by an interview to be eligible for the course. The course will be taught through dynamic ways including projects and hackathons. The participants will have to pay Rs 2.65 lakh + applicable taxes as the fee.

How to apply

An application and assessment fee of Rs 2,000 is applicable.

IIT-Hyderabad also claims to be the first Indian institution to introduce a B Tech program in AI, last month. It has been running an M Tech in AI and machine learning (ML) since 2017.

The course is provided in partnership with TalentSprint. Santanu Paul, co-founder and CEO of TalentSprint, said: “In the next decade, AI will power a new wave of careers and create millions of high-value jobs worldwide.”