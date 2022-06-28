IIT-Hyderabad launches certificate programme on future wireless communication

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad will offer a 12-month-long certificate programme on future wireless communications, which will commence on August 1, 2022. Interested candidates can check the programme details and apply at fwc.iith.ac.in. The last date to apply is July 10, 2022.

The eligible students should have a valid diploma/BSc/BTech degree or equivalent from any branch of science/ engineering. Undergraduate engineering students may join the program in the 8th semester after producing a no-objection certificate (NOC) from their institute. Admission will be done through a written test where candidates will be tested on general aptitude & basic mathematics.

The overall cost of the programme is Rs 2,45,000. The written test will be conducted on July 10 and July 17. Candidates can appear on any one of the dates for the test.

GVV Sharma, Program Coordinator, said, “Selected candidates will be awarded a scholarship of Rs 25,000 per month till the programme ends. The scholarship will be accompanied by up to 50 pre-placement offers and 200 R&D project staff positions in the IITH 6G research project.”.

On this occasion, Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, said, “It is imperative that the wealth of knowledge created in the IITH 5G research program be shared with as many fresh graduates in the country as possible in the shortest possible time. This certificate program will help address the acute shortage of workforce in this domain by training at least 500 engineers per year”.