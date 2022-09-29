scorecardresearch
IIT Hyderabad launches certificate course in introductory Sanskrit for Rs 1000; check details

Interested candidates have to fill their details in a google form on the link — forms.gle/EZvquTY1VtdY7Rwh6. The course is scheduled to start this October and classes will be held at the IITH campus based on the convenience of participants.

IIT Hyderabad , Sanskrit course, SanskritThe fees for full course is Rs 1000. (Representative image. Source: IIT Hyderabad)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad is soon launching an introductory Sanskrit certificate course called Prathama-diksha. The course is being offered under the guidance of Central Sanskrit University (CSU). Interested candidates have to fill their details in a google form on the link — forms.gle/EZvquTY1VtdY7Rwh6.

This certificate course, which will be conducted in offline mode, is open for all — students, faculty, staff, family of faculty/staff, and even people who are not a part of the university in any form. Interested candidates should note that this certificate programme will be a prerequisite for the dvitiya-diksha (a diploma course).

Read |JEE Advanced JoSAA Counselling 2022: New BTech, MTech and BSc courses launched by IITs this year

There are no prerequisites for joining this course; registrants are not even required to know Devanagari reading/writing, and the timings of this course will be decided in convenience with the students. The fees for full course is Rs 1000, which will also include the cost of study material such as textbooks and workbooks.

This certificate course at IITH will focus on a graded learning method, with flexibility where the students can decide their pace and joining. According to the scheduled laid out by the institute, the course is scheduled to start this October and classes will be held at the IITH campus, based on the convenience of participants.

Interested candidates can also check the course syllabus on this link.

