Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

IIT Hyderabad launches BTech in electrical engineering with focus on integrated circuit

The programme intends to provide summer and semester-long industry internships to students to adapt to the market’s demand. The candidates who are interested in the course can apply at – ee.iith.ac.in

IIT Hyderabad, Electrical EngineeringIn the first two years of the programme, students will be provided with fundamentals in Electrical Engineering. Image Credit: IIT Hyderabad

The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad launches  BTech in Electrical Engineering programme with a focus on IC (Integrated Circuit) design and technology. The programme aims to provide world-class IC design and manufacturing specialists trained in the concepts and techniques of fabless chip design and manufacturing.

In the first two years of the programme, students will be provided with fundamentals in Electrical Engineering, and students will delve deep into IC Design or IC Manufacturing for the next two years. This programme will be taught not only by IIT Hyderabad faculty but students will also get practical expertise from people in the global industry and academic institutes in the field.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 01:05:07 pm
