IIT-Hyderabad launches B Tech in Artificial Intelligence, admission through JEE-Advanced score

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad will launch a full-fledged B Tech program in Artificial Intelligence (AI) from the coming academic year (2019-2020). With this, the institute claims it has become the first Indian educational institution to offer a full-fledged B Tech programme in AI. IIT-Hyderabad is also the third institute globally after US-based Carnegie Mellon University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Advertising

The course will have an intake of around 20 students and the admission will be done on the basis of the JEE-Advanced score. Taught by the department of AI, IIT-Hyderabad, the course syllabus will comprise of the study of algorithms from the computer science department, signal processing from the electrical engineering department, robotics from mechanical engineering department and mathematical foundations. The course will also focus on application verticals such as healthcare, agriculture, smart mobility, among many others.

Further, the ethical impact of AI and its technologies on areas such as privacy, bias and related issues will also be a key component of this B Tech program.

IIT-Hyderabad is already offering an M Tech program in Artificial Intelligence – Machine Learning and M.Tech. in Data Science.

UB Desai, director, IIT Hyderabad, said, “The basic aim is to create a complete ecosystem for Artificial Intelligence Academics and Research at IIT Hyderabad. This involves B.Tech, M Tech and different minor programs in AI. Moreover, the R&D will be strongly entwined with academics.”

Students pursuing other degrees such as B.Tech. in chemical engineering or mechanical engineering can also pursue a minor in AI as well from the coming academic year onwards.

Advertising

IIT Hyderabad’s Department of Liberal Arts in collaboration with faculty from Computer Science and Electrical Engineering has also launched a minor in ‘AI and Humanity.’