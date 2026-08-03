IIT Hyderabad launches India’s first industry–academia programme in nuclear technology

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), on Monday, launched ANUGYAN – Nuclear Technology Orientation Programme (NTOP) in collaboration with Crimson Energy Experts Private Limited (CEEPL). Anugyan is India’s first industry – academia programme introduced to provide engineers and industry professionals for the civil nuclear energy sector growing at a rapid pace.
IITH announced the programme during an inaugural ceremony at the campus.
Anugyan is a three-month fully residential programme carefully constructed by utilising the academic excellence of IIT Hyderabad and the all-round expertise of senior nuclear professionals from Crimson Energy Experts. The programme aims to help candidates to gain academic learning along with real-world industrial exposure.
Through the addition of Anugyan, IITH has achieved a significant milestone in fortifying India’s self-reliance in nuclear engineering education, workforce development and clean energy technologies. This nuclear technology programme will cater to the growing demand for trained professionals as the country plans to increase its nuclear power generation capacity from around 8.8 GWe to 100 GWe by 2047.
The curriculum of this newly added programme includes key nuclear energy-related fields such as reactor physics, thermal hydraulics, radiation safety, Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), engineering design, quality assurance, AERB regulatory compliance, and simulator-based training. The institute has intricately designed this programme to help participants get acquainted with modern nuclear engineering.
In addition to providing industrial exposure, Anugyan also creates opportunities for engineering graduates, working professionals, PSU executives, EPC contractors, and industrial equipment manufacturers to achieve capabilities required for contributing to the emerging nuclear supply chain of the country. Participants who complete the programme will receive a joint certification from IIT Hyderabad and Crimson Energy Experts Pvt. Ltd.
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All the engineering graduates, working professionals, PSU executives, EPC contractors, and industrial equipment manufacturers are eligible to participate in the programme. The candidates will receive a completion certification from IIT Hyderabad and Crimson Energy experts.
The programme has been launched in support of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which was signed by IIT Hyderabad, Dassault Systèmes, and Crimson Energy Experts during Bharat Innovate 2026 in Nice, France. The agreement proposed the establishment of the Centre of Design Excellence in Nuclear Engineering (CODENE) to focus on advanced nuclear engineering design, digital simulation, and collaborative research.