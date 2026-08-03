IIT Hyderabad launches India’s first industry–academia programme in nuclear technology

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), on Monday, launched ANUGYAN – Nuclear Technology Orientation Programme (NTOP) in collaboration with Crimson Energy Experts Private Limited (CEEPL). Anugyan is India’s first industry – academia programme introduced to provide engineers and industry professionals for the civil nuclear energy sector growing at a rapid pace.

IITH announced the programme during an inaugural ceremony at the campus.

Anugyan is a three-month fully residential programme carefully constructed by utilising the academic excellence of IIT Hyderabad and the all-round expertise of senior nuclear professionals from Crimson Energy Experts. The programme aims to help candidates to gain academic learning along with real-world industrial exposure.