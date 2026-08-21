IIT Hyderabad, Jindal Steel set up Centre of Excellence; to offer internships, placement opportunities

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) and Jindal Steel have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the Jindal Steel Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the IIT Hyderabad campus. The centre will focus on the development of high-strength, value-added and value-engineered steel products and solutions.
As part of the MoU, Jindal Steel will invest in setting up the physical Centre of Excellence, which will serve as a hub for application development, technical demonstrations, training, industry engagement and knowledge sharing.
The CoE will combine IITH’s engineering and technical expertise with Jindal Steel’s experience in manufacturing, metallurgy and engineering to develop applications for high-strength and value-engineered steels. The partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of advanced steel solutions across infrastructure, engineering, construction and strategic industrial sectors.
The development of advanced steel solutions will primarily focus on offering industries higher performance, lower material consumption, reduced weight, faster execution, improved durability and better lifecycle economics.
The applications will include infrastructural elements like buildings and bridges, penstocks and large-diameter pipes, defence, yellow goods and heavy equipment, power plants, refineries, transportation, heavy engineering and other crucial industrial applications. The Centre will collaborate with designers, consultants, engineers, fabricators, EPC companies, equipment manufacturers and project developers to serve their goals.
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The director of IIT Hyderabad, Professor BS Murty, stated that the centre would enable faculty and students to work closely with industry on real-world applications and illustrate how high-strength and value-engineered steels could drive efficiency, performance and sustainability.
IITH’s partnership with Jindal Steel, one of India’s leading steel manufacturers, will comprise application development programmes, workshops, symposia, industry-academia training, demonstration projects, student internships and placements, academic modules and industry engagement initiatives. The Centre will also work closely with industry stakeholders, government agencies and end users for technical evaluation and to boost the adoption rate of advanced steel solutions.