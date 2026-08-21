IIT Hyderabad, Jindal Steel set up Centre of Excellence; to offer internships, placement opportunities

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) and Jindal Steel have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the Jindal Steel Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the IIT Hyderabad campus. The centre will focus on the development of high-strength, value-added and value-engineered steel products and solutions.

As part of the MoU, Jindal Steel will invest in setting up the physical Centre of Excellence, which will serve as a hub for application development, technical demonstrations, training, industry engagement and knowledge sharing.

The CoE will combine IITH’s engineering and technical expertise with Jindal Steel’s experience in manufacturing, metallurgy and engineering to develop applications for high-strength and value-engineered steels. The partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of advanced steel solutions across infrastructure, engineering, construction and strategic industrial sectors.