IIT-Hyderabad invites applications for fellowship programme

A total of 25 fellowships will be offered this year. File photo A total of 25 fellowships will be offered this year. File photo

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad) has invited applications for their fellowship programme, focused on universal healthcare solutions with training and incubation opportunities. Candidates can apply through the website- iith.ac.in. A total of 25 fellowships will be offered this year.

The fellowship offered by the institute’s by the Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) provides a stipend of Rs 50,000 per month during the first year of training.

BS Murty, Director, IIT-Hyderabad, said, “A need was felt to usher in Innovation and incubation culture in academic institutions. IIT-Hyderabad has always been progressive to address such needs. With a strong research in Biomedical Engineering, and lot of faculty from other departments engaged in interdisciplinary research in allied areas, it was only appropriate to identify healthcare as the theme for this endeavour.”

The fellows will undergo intense clinical immersions in private and public hospitals. They will also be taught bio-design process by IIT Hyderabad faculty and will have access to mentors, industry professionals and investors besides advisors.

The students can obtain further details from the website- cfhe.iith.ac.in.

About CfHE

The Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) was established in December 2015 at Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad with an objective to catalyse healthcare innovation with a focus on affordable solutions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd