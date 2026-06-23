IIT Hyderabad launches 2-month nuclear technology orientation programme

IIT Hyderabad on Tuesday announced the launch of the Nuclear Technology Orientation Programme (NTOP) in collaboration with Crimson Energy Experts Pvt Ltd, calling it a significant step toward strengthening the country’s nuclear energy talent pipeline.

The programme will commence on August 3 at the IITH campus. It is a three-month residential course designed to equip engineers and professionals with a comprehensive understanding of nuclear power technologies and operations, with the broader goal of building a skilled workforce for India’s expanding nuclear energy sector, according to a release from IIT Hyderabad.

As India accelerates its clean energy transition and scales up nuclear power capacity, the institute noted that demand for professionals with specialised knowledge in nuclear technologies is expected to rise sharply in the coming years.