IIT Hyderabad launches 2-month nuclear technology orientation programme

IIT Hyderabad on Tuesday announced the launch of the Nuclear Technology Orientation Programme (NTOP) in collaboration with Crimson Energy Experts Pvt Ltd, calling it a significant step toward strengthening the country’s nuclear energy talent pipeline.
The programme will commence on August 3 at the IITH campus. It is a three-month residential course designed to equip engineers and professionals with a comprehensive understanding of nuclear power technologies and operations, with the broader goal of building a skilled workforce for India’s expanding nuclear energy sector, according to a release from IIT Hyderabad.
As India accelerates its clean energy transition and scales up nuclear power capacity, the institute noted that demand for professionals with specialised knowledge in nuclear technologies is expected to rise sharply in the coming years.
NTOP is intended to bridge the industry-academia gap by giving participants exposure to the technical, operational, safety, and regulatory dimensions of nuclear power generation.
The programme is aimed at early- and mid-career engineers, managers from EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) companies, engineering consultants, power sector personnel, and executives from public sector undertakings working in energy and infrastructure development.
Its curriculum blends foundational nuclear engineering concepts with practical industry perspectives, covering a wide range of topics including reactor physics, reactor engineering, radiation shielding, nuclear safety, waste management, reactor instrumentation and control systems, thermal hydraulics, quality assurance, emergency preparedness, and advanced nuclear technologies such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).
Participants will be trained by IIT Hyderabad faculty alongside experienced scientists and engineers from Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) organisations, the release said.
Speaking on the launch, IIT Hyderabad Director Prof B S Murty said the programme reflects the institute’s aim to contribute to capacity building by bringing together academic expertise and industry experience to develop a highly skilled workforce for strategic sectors.
The collaboration with Crimson Energy Experts is positioned as part of a broader push to create a structured talent pipeline for India’s nuclear energy ambitions, as the country looks to scale up its nuclear capacity as part of its clean energy strategy. By combining classroom learning with insights from DAE professionals, the programme seeks to prepare participants not just with theoretical grounding but also practical readiness for roles across the nuclear power value chain, from design and construction to operations, safety compliance, and regulatory affairs.
The institute has not yet announced details on programme fees, application deadlines, or selection criteria for the first NTOP cohort.
Interested candidates are advised to regularly visit the social media handles and the official portal of IIT Hyderabad at http://www.iith.ac.in.