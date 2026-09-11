IIT Hyderabad introduces Applied AI Professional Certification programme

IIT Hyderabad has launched an Applied AI Professional Certification Programme for working professionals seeking to develop skills in building and deploying artificial intelligence applications.
The September 2026 cohort of the four-week programme will begin on September 19 and continue till October 17. The programme will be conducted in a hybrid mode, with instructor-led sessions scheduled on Saturdays. Participants can attend these sessions either on the IIT Hyderabad campus or online.
The programme is designed to provide hands-on training in the development of AI agent systems for real-world applications. Participants will learn to design, build, evaluate and operate AI systems through a combination of instructor-led sessions, guided online learning, assignments and project work.
Unlike programmes that separate classroom instruction from practical training, as per IIT-Hyderabad, the certification course will follow a continuous “learn, apply and build” approach. Participants will work on a single production-style AI agent application throughout the four weeks, applying concepts introduced during each stage of the programme.
The curriculum will cover AI engineering practices including tool use, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), memory, orchestration, multi-agent systems, evaluation, observability, guardrails and deployment. The programme will conclude with project demonstrations and presentations, followed by feedback.
The lectures will be delivered by Dr Praveen Tammana, Dr Ashish Mishra and Dr Anupam Sanghi, faculty members in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Hyderabad, along with N V S S Koundinya, an AI Solution Architect.
Participants will also receive guided online learning, mentor support, and hands-on assignments between the instructor-led sessions. Those who complete the prescribed assignments, assessments, and other programme requirements will receive an IIT Hyderabad Professional Certificate.