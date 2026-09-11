IIT Hyderabad introduces Applied AI Professional Certification programme

The the certification course will follow a continuous “learn, apply and build” approach. (Image source: IIT-Hyderabad team)

IIT Hyderabad has launched an Applied AI Professional Certification Programme for working professionals seeking to develop skills in building and deploying artificial intelligence applications.

The September 2026 cohort of the four-week programme will begin on September 19 and continue till October 17. The programme will be conducted in a hybrid mode, with instructor-led sessions scheduled on Saturdays. Participants can attend these sessions either on the IIT Hyderabad campus or online.

The programme is designed to provide hands-on training in the development of AI agent systems for real-world applications. Participants will learn to design, build, evaluate and operate AI systems through a combination of instructor-led sessions, guided online learning, assignments and project work.