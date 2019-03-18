Toggle Menu
IIT-Hyderabad healthcare entrepreneurship fellowship: Applications open, stipend Rs 50,000

IIT Hyderabad fellowship: Selected candidates will be incubated from Indian and US academics. Fellows will get a stipend of Rs 50,000 per month and facilities at the campus. The last date to apply is April 15, 2019.

IIT Hyderabad campus

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad’s Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) has invited applications for its fully-paid one-year fellowship for the year 2019-20. Selected candidates will be incubated from Indian and the US academics in collaboration with Bay Area Entrepreneurs, Expert Clinicians and Med-tech Industry.

The application process is on and the last date to apply is April 15, 2019. Interested candidates can apply through the official website — iith.ac.in. Fellows will get a stipend of Rs 50,000 per month during the first year of training, further, the start-ups will get a separate grant and 3-D prototyping facility and infrastructure at the IIT campus.

IIT Hyderabad fellowship: Curriculum

Through the course, candidates will learn about the bio-design process from IIT-Hyderabad academics and will be offered access to mentors, industry professionals, investors, and advisors.

This full-time in-residence fellowship and training will include innovation from lab-prototype to commercialisation through topics including compliance aspects, entrepreneurship development, intellectual property rights, markets and new ventures, Business models and business plan development.

IIT-Hyderabad fellowship: Eligibility

Education: Applicant must have a bachelor’s degree at least including BTech, BE, MBBS, BDS or B.Design. Candidates with higher education qualification will also be considered.

IIT-Hyderabad fellowship: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, iith.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘centre for healthcare entrepreneurship’ under ‘initiatives’ in the main tab
Step 3: Click on ‘apply now’
Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 5: Fill form, make payment, submit

Selected candidates will be called for the interview. The first round will be held on Skype followed by the final interview in the campus; after which a merit list will be released.

