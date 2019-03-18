IIT-Hyderabad healthcare entrepreneurship fellowship: Applications open, stipend Rs 50,000

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad’s Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) has invited applications for its fully-paid one-year fellowship for the year 2019-20. Selected candidates will be incubated from Indian and the US academics in collaboration with Bay Area Entrepreneurs, Expert Clinicians and Med-tech Industry.

The application process is on and the last date to apply is April 15, 2019. Interested candidates can apply through the official website — iith.ac.in. Fellows will get a stipend of Rs 50,000 per month during the first year of training, further, the start-ups will get a separate grant and 3-D prototyping facility and infrastructure at the IIT campus.

IIT Hyderabad fellowship: Curriculum

Through the course, candidates will learn about the bio-design process from IIT-Hyderabad academics and will be offered access to mentors, industry professionals, investors, and advisors.

This full-time in-residence fellowship and training will include innovation from lab-prototype to commercialisation through topics including compliance aspects, entrepreneurship development, intellectual property rights, markets and new ventures, Business models and business plan development.

IIT-Hyderabad fellowship: Eligibility

Education: Applicant must have a bachelor’s degree at least including BTech, BE, MBBS, BDS or B.Design. Candidates with higher education qualification will also be considered.

IIT-Hyderabad fellowship: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, iith.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘centre for healthcare entrepreneurship’ under ‘initiatives’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on ‘apply now’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Fill form, make payment, submit

Selected candidates will be called for the interview. The first round will be held on Skype followed by the final interview in the campus; after which a merit list will be released.