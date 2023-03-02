IIT Hyderabad (EE) Placements: Highest package, average CTC, top recruiters and more

(The IIT placement is part of a series by The Indian Express where we bring to you the five-year placement record of a course offered by a top engineering college. This will help JEE aspirants choose course/ IIT of their choice.)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad this time bagged 508 offers in the placement season. In the past 1 of 2022 placements, a total of 144 companies made offers to candidates during the phase 1 of campus placements. Despite global IT layoffs, IIT-Hyderabad students got 54 international offers, which is higher than the number of offers made last year (46).

Placement package

The average salary of BTech in Electrical Engineering department has seen a slight increase from Rs 26.1 lakh per annum in 2021 to Rs 27.86 lakh per annum in 2022. However, the total number of offers and the percentage of placed students decreased from 95 to 81 (for both categories).

(Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

In 2021, however, the average salary had seen a decline from Rs 26.82 lakh per annum in 2020 to Rs 26.1 lakh per annum. The total number of offers had gone up from 64 to 95, in addition to an increase from 101 to 117 for the total number of students.

This decline in average salary was observed after a massive increase from Rs 21.6 lakh per annum in 2019 to Rs 26.82 lakh per annum in 2020. This was also when the total number of students increased from 87 to 101 , nd even the registered students increased from 79 to 95, but the placed candidates decreased from 66 to 64.

Overall placement

In 2022, 18 Electrical Engineering (EE) students got Pre-Placement Offers (PPO) with the highest CTC of Rs 63.78 lakh per annum, which has been offered to 2 EE students.

This year, a total of 508 offers were made in this first part of the placement process, that was held between December 1 and 7, 2022. Interestingly, for the second time, Japan and Taiwan were the main countries that hired students from IIT Hyderabad this year. A total of 13 international companies have registered till date, compared to about 12 international companies in phase 1 and 2 of last year (2021-22).

Top Recruiters

The top reputed recruiters are TSMC, Texas Instruments, Qualcom, SMS Datatech, Bosch, Ceremorphic, General Electric, Mathworks, Denso, Samsung R and I, Nordic Semiconductors.

About IIT Hyderabad

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) is a premier institute of science and technology, which was established in 2008. IITH has been consistently ranked in the top 10 institutes in India for Engineering according to NIRF ranking, making it one of the most coveted schools for science and technology in the country.

IITH offers undergraduate programmes in all the classical engineering disciplines, applied sciences, and design, as well as several modern interdisciplinary areas. Students are given the flexibility to explore a broad set of areas, and potentially pursue a minor or double major in a discipline that is not their own.

