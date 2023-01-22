IIT Hyderabad (CSE) Placements: Highest package, average CTC, top recruiters

(The IIT placement is part of a series by The Indian Express where we bring to you the five-year placement record of a course offered by a top engineering college. This will help JEE aspirants choose course/ IIT of their choice.)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad this time bagged 508 offers in the placement season. This time, a total of 144 companies made offers to candidates during the phase 1 of campus placements. Despite global IT layoffs, IIT-Hyderabad students got 54 international offers, which is higher than the number of offers made last year (46).

Placement packages

IIT Hyderabad has a successful record of placement packages over the years. According to the data provided by the institute, in 2022-23, the highest package was Rs 51.03 LPA and the average package was 27.11 LPA. However, this was a decline from 2021-22 when the highest package recorded was Rs 65.46 LPA and the average package was 29.76 LPA.

The figures for 2020-21 and 2019-20 were almost same, though. In 2020-21, the highest package was Rs 47.05 LPA and the average package was 24.38 LPA. In 2019-20, the highest package was Rs 47 LPA and the average package was 25.69 LPA. Back in 2018-19, though, the highest package was as high as Rs 53.79 LPA, but the average salary in that academic year was the lowest at 23.13 lakh.

Placement graph of five years

(Graphics by Dinkar Sasi) (Graphics by Dinkar Sasi)

From BTech (CSE), 29 students got pre placement offer (PPO). The highest CTC is Rs 51.03 LPA. It is offered to three students.

Top recruiters

Adobe, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Service now, Goldman Sachs, Nium, Sprinklr, Atlassian, Media.net, Oracle, Providence Global, Bluestone, Salesforce, and Zomato.

About IIT Hyderabad

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) is a premier institute of science and technology, which was established in 2008. IITH has been consistently ranked in the top 10 institutes in India for Engineering according to NIRF ranking, making it one of the most coveted schools for science and technology in the country.

IITH offers undergraduate programmes in all the classical engineering disciplines, applied sciences, and design, as well as several modern interdisciplinary areas. Students are given the flexibility to explore a broad set of areas, and potentially pursue a minor or double major in a discipline that is not their own.