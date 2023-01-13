scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

IIT Hyderabad collaborates with Indian Navy to establish CTIC

The collaboration between WESEE and IIT Hyderabad is aimed at solving real-world problems by leveraging the deep tactical and technical expertise.

IIT Hyderabad, IIT Hyderabad WESEE, Indian Navy WESEE, Indian Navy IIT Hyderabad collaboration, IIT Hyderabad collaborates with Indian Navy's WESEEIIT Hyderabad has signed an MoU with the Indian Navy.. (Image credit: IIT Hyderabad)
Listen to this article
IIT Hyderabad collaborates with Indian Navy to establish CTIC
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad has collaborated with the Indian Navy’s Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE) to make its research and academics more focused on national security.

This collaboration will lead to formulation and participation in joint research programmes to leapfrog the integration of transformational technology into products to be deployed on Indian Navy platforms.

Read |IISc Bengaluru signs MoU with Indian Navy for collaborative research in aviation

A Co-Developmental Technology Innovation Centre has been established at IIT Hyderabad’s Technology Research Park as the first step for this engagement. The collaboration is aimed at solving real-world problems by leveraging the deep tactical and technical expertise of WESEE and IIT Hyderabad.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo
How India started protecting monuments and established the Archaeological...
How India started protecting monuments and established the Archaeological...
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-01-2023 at 18:25 IST
Next Story

Sadhvi Prachi surrenders in court in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riot case

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close