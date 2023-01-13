IIT Hyderabad collaborates with Indian Navy to establish CTIC

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad has collaborated with the Indian Navy’s Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE) to make its research and academics more focused on national security.

This collaboration will lead to formulation and participation in joint research programmes to leapfrog the integration of transformational technology into products to be deployed on Indian Navy platforms.

A Co-Developmental Technology Innovation Centre has been established at IIT Hyderabad’s Technology Research Park as the first step for this engagement. The collaboration is aimed at solving real-world problems by leveraging the deep tactical and technical expertise of WESEE and IIT Hyderabad.