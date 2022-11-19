scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

IIT Hyderabad announces research fellowships for PhD in heritage science and technology

Applications are open year-round but will be processed 2 times a year. Candidates can get additional information by writing an email to office@hst.iith.ac.in

The MRD scholars will draw an enhanced fellowship of Rs. 75,000 per month

IIT Hyderabad (IITH) inked an MoU with Sri Visweswara Yoga Research Institute (SVYRI) to launch the Mahayogini Rajyalakshmi Devi Heritage Research fellowships for PhD in heritage science and technology. 

Candidates who possess MTech./ME/MSc (Engineering/Technology) degree in the respective or allied areas or have a BTech. degree or MSc in allied areas and with valid GATE score are eligible to apply.

The MRD scholars will draw an enhanced fellowship of Rs. 75,000 per month, and the fellowship will also fund travel to an international conference to present results in relevant fora.

The proposed research will be in any area of Science and Technology, as applied to intangible or tangible Indic heritage, such as yoga, ayurveda, music, dance, language, arts, architecture or sculpture at the Department of Heritage Science and Technology (HST) at IITH. 

 

 

