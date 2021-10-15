IIT Hyderabad announces new BTech courses to be offered from October 2021

IIT Hyderabad has launched three BTech programmes in Biotechnology & Bioinformatics, Computational Engineering & Industrial Chemistry. The BTech curriculum provides the opportunity for the students to take courses from all branches of the sciences, viz., math, physics, and chemistry in the first two semesters.

Apart from the special curriculum of these three programmes, students will have an opportunity to increase their depth in the subject by undertaking elective courses from any other department and can also get a minor in areas of their interest, outside the department, like entrepreneurship, computer science, etc by completing 12 additional credits in that area. Candidates can have a look at all these programmes at iith.ac.in/news/2021/10/15/New-Industry-oriented-BTechs/.

In the sixth semester, students can opt for the semester-long projects which provide an opportunity to work and gain experience in biotech/pharma/manufacturing/IT/data analysis/chem informatics.

BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, “These industry-oriented BTechs have been designed to keep the future and current needs of the industry. Students who are interested in pursuing further studies or research after their BTech will have plenty of options to choose from in national and international universities.”

Also Read | List of new courses offered by IITs this year

Citing the benefits of BTech in Computational Engineering, Raja Banerjee, Department of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering, said, “Students of computational engineering will receive an interdisciplinary education where they gain expertise in state-of-the-art numerical methods and algorithms, modelling and simulations of engineering systems and processes, high-performance computing, process control, and optimization, data analytics, and machine learning.”