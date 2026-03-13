IIT Hyderabad launches MTech in AI/ ML in Chemical Engineering, and Computational Chemical Engineering

IIT Hyderabad introduces AI-ML course in Chemical engineering (Image via IIT-H)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has introduced two new postgraduate programmes in the Department of Chemical Engineering — MTech in AI/ ML in Chemical Engineering and MTech in Computational Chemical Engineering.

According to the institute, the programmes are designed to prepare engineering graduates for emerging roles in process industries by combining core chemical engineering concepts with skills in artificial intelligence, data science and computational modelling.

MTech in AI-ML in Chemical Engineering

The MTech in AI/ ML in Chemical Engineering programme, which the institute noted as India’s first, integrates chemical engineering fundamentals with artificial intelligence, machine learning and data-driven modelling approaches.