IIT Hyderabad launches MTech in AI/ ML in Chemical Engineering, and Computational Chemical Engineering

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has introduced two new postgraduate programmes in the Department of Chemical Engineering — MTech in AI/ ML in Chemical Engineering and MTech in Computational Chemical Engineering.
According to the institute, the programmes are designed to prepare engineering graduates for emerging roles in process industries by combining core chemical engineering concepts with skills in artificial intelligence, data science and computational modelling.
MTech in AI-ML in Chemical Engineering
The MTech in AI/ ML in Chemical Engineering programme, which the institute noted as India’s first, integrates chemical engineering fundamentals with artificial intelligence, machine learning and data-driven modelling approaches.
According to the institute, the curriculum will train students to apply advanced algorithms and analytics to areas such as process optimisation, materials discovery, reaction engineering, smart manufacturing and sustainable energy systems.
The programme is intended to equip students with analytical and computational skills that can be applied to complex industrial processes, particularly in technology-driven manufacturing and energy sectors.
The MTech in Computational Chemical Engineering programme focuses on multiscale modelling and simulation of chemical processes.
The curriculum combines chemical engineering with mathematics and computing, covering subjects such as computational thermodynamics, computational fluid dynamics, molecular modelling, reaction modelling and numerical optimisation.
According to the institute, the programme will emphasise simulation-based learning and advanced computational tools used in modern engineering analysis.
Both programmes include research components, hands-on computational training and industry interaction. The institute stated that graduates will be prepared for roles in sectors such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, energy, advanced materials and digital manufacturing.
The introduction of the programmes reflects the growing integration of artificial intelligence and computational techniques in chemical and process engineering, particularly in areas involving optimisation, modelling and data-driven industrial operations.