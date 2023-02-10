IIT Hyderabad to offer 150 internships for BTech students of other institutions

The application process across all 18 departments has started on the IITH website – iith.ac.in/research/SURE/ (File image)

IIT Hyderabad (IITH) will offer 150 internships to undergraduate students (non-IITH) this year under its newly launched Summer Undergraduate Research Exposure (SURE) scheme. The application process across all 18 departments has started on the IITH website – iith.ac.in/research/SURE/

The last date to submit the applications is February 22. The internship period starts from May 15 and is for two months (i.e. till July 14). Selected candidates will get a consolidated honorarium of Rs 15,000 for these two months. The selection of candidates for the internship will be made department-wise based on the individuals’ credentials and research inclination in the respective field.

Only second and third year BTech and BDes students along with third and fourth year Integrated MSc or first year MSc and MA students are eligible to apply for the internship.