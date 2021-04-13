IIT Hyderabad, Deakin University to offer joint doctoral programme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, and Deakin University (Deakin), Australia, will offer a joint doctoral programme (JDP) in a wide range of subjects/disciplines. The subjects include materials and smart manufacturing; affordable healthcare; food, environment, and agriculture; artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science; cyber-physical systems; infrastructure, and energy.

As part of the academic agreement, candidates with BTech/ MTech degrees are eligible to apply for the JDP provided they meet the necessary entry requirements. The selection will be made through a joint interview process. Upon selection into the JDP programme, the candidates will be jointly supervised from day one by supervisors from both IIT Hyderabad and Deakin.

The selected candidates will spend between 3-12 months at Deakin depending upon the research requirements. IIT Hyderabad will provide the regular PhD fellowship to the students during their stay at the institute and when the students travel to Deakin, they will get a stipend, paid fortnightly, to increase the total equivalent stipend to $A28, 600 per annum.

In addition to the above, Deakin will provide a full tuition fee waiver for up to 4 years and a top-up stipend of $A150 per month for 3 years while they are at IIT Hyderabad. For more details, visit https://iith.ac.in/iar/IITH-Deakin/.