IIT-Hyderabad to offer joint doctoral programme with Deakin University

Sunday, April 04, 2021
Candidates with BTech or Mtech degrees are eligible to apply for the JDP. The selection process will be followed by a joint interview process. Qualified candidates can spend between 3-12 months at Deakin depending upon the research requirements

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
April 4, 2021 11:04:07 am
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad) is offering joint doctoral programme in collaboration with Deakin UniversitY. The programme, as per the institute, will be offered in a wide array of subjects include materials and smart manufacturing, affordable healthcare, food, environment and agriculture, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, cyber-physical systems, and energy.

The candidates need to possess a BTech or MTech degree to be eligible for the doctoral programme, also they have to qualify in the interview round. The qualified candidates can spend between 3 to 12 months at Deakin University as per the research requirements.

The students will get PhD fellowship including the travel expenses to Deakin university. The varsity will also provide a full tuition fee waiver for upto four years. On completing the programme, the candidates will be awarded certificates from both institutes.

IIT-Hyderabad first entered into research collaborations with Deakin University in 2015.

