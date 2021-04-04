IIT-Hyderabad to offer joint doctoral programme with Deakin University

The candidates need to possess a BTech or MTech degree to be eligible for the doctoral programme, also they have to qualify in the interview round. File

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad) is offering joint doctoral programme in collaboration with Deakin UniversitY. The programme, as per the institute, will be offered in a wide array of subjects include materials and smart manufacturing, affordable healthcare, food, environment and agriculture, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, cyber-physical systems, and energy.

The candidates need to possess a BTech or MTech degree to be eligible for the doctoral programme, also they have to qualify in the interview round. The qualified candidates can spend between 3 to 12 months at Deakin University as per the research requirements.

The students will get PhD fellowship including the travel expenses to Deakin university. The varsity will also provide a full tuition fee waiver for upto four years. On completing the programme, the candidates will be awarded certificates from both institutes.

IIT-Hyderabad first entered into research collaborations with Deakin University in 2015.