IIT-Guwahati virtual reality convocation LIVE updates: These are difficult times to begin a career, says director

IIT-Guwahati’s 22nd convocation in virtual reality mode LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the convocation of IIT-Guwahati through video-conferencing. While addressing students, the director IIT-G said that this is a difficult time to begin a career but the students are ready. He asked students to use their degree to fulfill education of life and not just living. The event is also attended by Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre. Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also deliver an address at the event.
Due to the pandemic, the conviction will be held virtually. Virtual reality-based avatars of students will collect their degrees and medal from the director’s avatar. The IIT has also created a photo-booth, with an option of different backgrounds, for students to take pictures at some selected locations on the campus. IIT Guwahati’s faculty and students have developed a telepresence module for a virtual visit to the institute.
A total of 1,803 students including 687 BTech and 637 MTech students will be obtaining degrees. Several awards including best master’s thesis, best doctoral thesis awards will also be conferred at the event. Shankar Dayal Sharma gold medal award, institute silver medal, and President of India gold medal award will also be conferred.
Go and conquer the world and make our country proud, Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre said in his address to students.
A total of 1,803 students including 687 BTech and 637 MTech students will be obtaining degrees. Several awards including best master’s thesis, best doctoral thesis awards will also be conferred at the event. Shankar Dayal Sharma gold medal award, institute silver medal, and President of India gold medal award will also be conferred.
Dear students, you should all adopt an attitude that the degree you earned from IIT-G will fulfill education for life than education for living. We will all look forward to a significant contribution in the coming years. These are difficult times to begin a career. As fresh alumni, I urge you to make strong ties with the institute. Remember the vision of IIT-G, said IIT-G director
This is not a normal time. We would have liked to see you all face to face. In the essence of tradition, we have created virtual avatars of students who will receive virtual avatars of me. These are the final moments for students to meet their friends and visit the department, hope you all enjoy it. It gives me immense joy and pride to see you all graduate today. Graduate students of IIT-G are ready to face the world, said IIT-Guwahati director.
Let's work closely with research scholars and work on cutting edge technology to help the nation, participate as thought leaders with breakthrough ideas and concepts in your areas of expertise. There has never been a better time with remote communication technology, said Rajiv Modi, chairman board of governor. He added that this is the time that students can make the institute and the country proud.
For the memoir, the institute has also made available a virtual photo-booth which will allow students to take photos with options of different backgrounds of sites at campuses. A virtual campus tour is also available for students and their parents of friends attending events from their homes.
A total of 1,803 students will be conferred with degrees today. The celebration started with recorded cultural programme being telecast through social media platforms including live streaming at YouTube. Chief Minister of Assam and Minister State Education Sanjay Dhotre also attending the event.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will hold the 22nd convocation today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chief guest of the event today. Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also attend the event. It will be held in virtual reality mode and avatars of students will awards while they will be sitting at home. The new style of the virtual convocation is being held due to the coronavirus pandemic.