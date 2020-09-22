IIT-Guwahati virtual reality convocation LIVE updates: These are difficult times to begin a career, says director

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: PIB)

IIT-Guwahati’s 22nd convocation in virtual reality mode LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the convocation of IIT-Guwahati through video-conferencing. While addressing students, the director IIT-G said that this is a difficult time to begin a career but the students are ready. He asked students to use their degree to fulfill education of life and not just living. The event is also attended by Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre. Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also deliver an address at the event.

Due to the pandemic, the conviction will be held virtually. Virtual reality-based avatars of students will collect their degrees and medal from the director’s avatar. The IIT has also created a photo-booth, with an option of different backgrounds, for students to take pictures at some selected locations on the campus. IIT Guwahati’s faculty and students have developed a telepresence module for a virtual visit to the institute.

A total of 1,803 students including 687 BTech and 637 MTech students will be obtaining degrees. Several awards including best master’s thesis, best doctoral thesis awards will also be conferred at the event. Shankar Dayal Sharma gold medal award, institute silver medal, and President of India gold medal award will also be conferred.