IIT Guwahati, Veranda Learning launch advance certificate courses for upskilling

IIT Guwahati’s Electronics and Information, Communication Technology (E&ICT) Academy and ed-tech company Veranda Learning Solutions Limited have joined hands to offer a slew of technical and management courses and programmes.

These courses, as per the official release, will be co-taught by experts in the field and will include individualised career coaching, mentoring and assistance. Each of these new courses will comprise simulations, hands-on practice, and case studies.

In order to understand the need for upskilling among working professionals, Veranda higher-ed team, conducted a brief study with the help of the E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati, with business heads, middle management leaders and early professionals to understand the level of upskilling required and identify the skills that are lacking.

The results reveal that professional skills that are going to be in demand in the coming few years, are, amongst others, in the areas of supply chain and logistics management, product management, digital business management and business analytics.

Brand Edureka and the E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati have thus teamed up to co-develop specialised courses in Product Management, Supply Chain & Project Management, and Digital Business Management, to create a pool of skilled human resources in emerging areas.

Aditya Malik, head – Higher Ed, Veranda Learning Solutions said, “Our study revealed that the talent gap is real, and it is imperative to close this gap so that organisations can grow. Each course will be guided by the vast expertise offered by E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati and brand Edureka and will offer career enhancement and further upskilling in accordance with business and industry demands.”

Prof Gaurav Trivedi, chief investigator, E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati said, “These skills are necessary to improve India’s workforce as the world moves quickly toward a digital economy. Students who successfully complete the programme will receive certification from the E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati.”