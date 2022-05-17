IIT Guwahati to offer MTech, PhD courses in health sciences and tech

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mehta Family Foundation (MFF), Houston, Texas, USA, to establish the ‘Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology.’ This new school will commence academic activities during the current academic year.

The school has launched new master’s and PhD programmes in Health Sciences and technology from this academic year. The first batch of 20 MTech students in the stream of biomedical science and engineering will be admitted to IIT Guwahati through GATE 2022.

The newly established school aims to train the students in topics related to Health Science and Technology, with the emphasis on courses from other disciplines of science and engineering such as Biosciences and Bioengineering, Electronics and Electrical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mathematics and Statistics, and Design.

Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India, said, “The school will bring in the budding academic leaders in the closest proximity of world-class educationists, scientists, physicians, technologists, and entrepreneurs, which may catalyze high-impact research, diminish expensive biomedical imports, and engender an academic curriculum that substantiates the vision of a sustainable society.”

This new multi-disciplinary programme on health sciences and technology at IIT Guwahati has been designed based on National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The NEP advocates development of a holistic academic curriculum to nurture the best talents of the country through both pedagogic as well as hands-on training.