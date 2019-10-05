IIT Guwahati team develops Artificial Intelligence-powered ‘Smart-Engineer’

To advance greater penetration of Electric Vehicles (EVs) on the nation’s roads, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati announced the development of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) – assisted engineering system design tool: Smart-Engineer. The tool is built by PhD. and master’s students by leveraging IBM Watson AI Platform and IBM Cloud.

Advertising

The ‘Smart-Engineer,’ built by the e-mobility lab (EML) developed an AI-based electric motor designer that helps a novice design engineer to design a motor for EV application, without the need for much intervention from experts. In Smart-Engineer, the knowledge base of expert motors designers is captured and programmed using IBM Watson’s AI platform hosted on IBM Public Cloud.

Smart-Engineer enables the fresh engineer to learn from the collective knowledge and wisdom of the experts without necessarily having to interact with them. Whenever the design engineer has to seek an answer to their questions, they can consult the Smart-Engineer and get the answers.

Talking about the development of Smart-Engineer, Praveen Kumar, professor at Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering (EEE), IIT Guwahati, said, “The current version of Smart-Engineer is able to address the fundamentals involved in the design of induction motors. The early results are very promising, and we now intend to expand the capability of Smart-Engineer to include the finer aspects of motor design. We are compiling the know-why of motor design that we have gathered over the years in the e-mobility lab (EML) and will use this knowledge repository, combined with IBM’s AI and cloud capabilities, to make Smart-Engineer even smarter.”

Advertising

The significant advantage of Smart-Engineer is that it helps the engineer to climb the steep learning curve of motor design in the shortest possible time, and it is scalable. Eventually, the capabilities of Smart-Engineer will be enhanced to address the other domains of EV such as power electronics, control systems, battery management systems, among others, said the institute.

Smart-Engineer will enable companies to store and maintain the collective knowledge of expert engineers, which in turn can preserve and promote further theoretical and practical advancements in design thinking/ philosophy. Eventually, the collective knowledge and wisdom will be used and further enriched by the next generation of engineers. We hope that in the coming years, AI technology will go a long way to retrain the working professionals and fresh engineers in the area of e-mobility.