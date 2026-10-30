IIT Guwahati to launch semiconductor courses, hands-on training with Tata Electronics

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will soon introduce a diploma-level training and BTech-level engineering programmes in semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), under a new collaboration with Tata Electronics. The courses will include practical, hands-on training and are aimed at preparing students for roles in the semiconductor industry.
The institute in a statement said that it has signed an MoU with Tata Electronics to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) on its campus. The centre will focus on semiconductor packaging education, skill development and research, with the collaboration also seeking to extend training opportunities to students from engineering colleges, polytechnics and other educational institutions in Assam and the Northeast.
What will the semiconductor courses cover?
IIT Guwahati will lead the development and delivery of the education programmes, while the course content and specialised training modules will be developed jointly with Tata Electronics. The programmes will combine classroom learning with practical training in semiconductor ATMP, an area covering the assembly and packaging of semiconductor chips, along with their testing and marking.
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The collaboration will also identify engineering colleges, universities and polytechnics that can participate in the initiative. Students from these institutions will get access to hands-on training opportunities, while faculty members will be trained to strengthen semiconductor-related teaching capabilities at their respective institutions.
Students will also have opportunities to undertake training at Tata Electronics. Undergraduate and postgraduate students will be able to participate in collaborative research projects in semiconductor packaging, assembly, testing and related technologies.
The proposed Centre of Excellence will serve as the hub for the academic and research activities under the partnership. It is intended to connect technical education with industry requirements and expand access to specialised semiconductor training beyond the institute, IIT Guwahati said.
The initiative comes amid efforts to develop a skilled workforce for India’s semiconductor industry; by involving engineering colleges and polytechnics in the region, the partnership also aims to build a wider talent pipeline in Assam and the Northeast.