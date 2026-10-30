IIT Guwahati to launch semiconductor courses, hands-on training with Tata Electronics

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will soon introduce a diploma-level training and BTech-level engineering programmes in semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), under a new collaboration with Tata Electronics. The courses will include practical, hands-on training and are aimed at preparing students for roles in the semiconductor industry.

The institute in a statement said that it has signed an MoU with Tata Electronics to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) on its campus. The centre will focus on semiconductor packaging education, skill development and research, with the collaboration also seeking to extend training opportunities to students from engineering colleges, polytechnics and other educational institutions in Assam and the Northeast.