Monday, Nov 14, 2022

IIT Guwahati records 21% increase in pre-placement offers

The top companies who have made the strongest PPos this year are Microsoft, Oracle, JP Morgan, Samsung Research-Bangalore, and BNY Mellon, Goldman Sachs, Google and Sprinklr.

IIT Guwahati has received the highest pre-placement offer of Rs 1.20 crore this year.

Besides IIT-Madras, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati too registered a 21 per cent increase in the pre-placement offers (PPOs) this year, the institute claims. The main reason behind this increase, experts believe, is internships.

This year, IIT Guwahati has witnessed a rise in the hiring trend specifically for technical roles with more companies giving PPOs through internships. As a result, the institute has received the highest pre-placement offer of Rs 1.20 crore this year as compared to Rs 56 lakh from the previous year.

In the 2022-23 academic year, a total of 218 PPOs have been made to students (till November 14), which is a strong increase from 179 in 2021-22, 133 in 2020-21 and 2019-20, respectively.

The top companies who have made the strongest PPOs this year are Microsoft (26), Oracle (20), JP Morgan (14), Samsung Research-Bangalore (10), and BNY Mellon, Goldman Sachs, Google and Sprinklr (9).

In addition to these, multinational corporations including Accenture, Adobe, Amazon, Axtria, Axxela, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Barclays, BNY Mellon, Cisco, Citrix R&D, DeShaw, DevRev, Flipkart, Fractal Analytics, GE Health Care, Goldman Sachs, Google, IBM, JP Morgan, Jaguar Land Rover India Limited, among others, participated and made PPOs to IIT Guwahati students.

Along with this, companies including Providence, DevRev, Winzo Games, John Deere, and Salesforce have made PPOs for the first time.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 04:46:10 pm
