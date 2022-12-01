IIT Guwahati Placements 2022: 168 offers made on day 1; highest package worth Rs 2.4 crore

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati today began its campus placements. A total of 168 offers were made by 46 companies on day one, of which there were two international offers.

The highest international offer was made for Rs 2.4 crores and the highest domestic offer was worth Rs. 1.1 crore.

The offers were made across several branches of engineering such as Software Development, Data Science, Quant, Core engineer, UX Designer, VLSI, Vehicle Engineering, Analyst, Product Designer job profiles, among others.

The phase 1 of placements is expected to continue till December 15. A total of 1269 students have registered for placements, across different streams of study. A total of 264 companies will be recruiting for 470 profiles. As many as 78 start-ups have registered for recruitment and five public sector undertakings have also registered.

Students of the institute have already received 218 pre-placement offers (PPOs) during the academic year 2022-23, which was the highest in the last four years. Most of the offers were related to Core Engineering, IT, Finance and Analyst profiles.

The big recruiters on day one were Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Google, Uber, Qualcomm, C-DOT, Enphase Energy, Oracle, Nutanix, Thoughtspot MTS-2, Squarepoint SDE/Quant, American Express, JP Morgan Chase, Bajaj, Rippling, Tibra, Cohesity, and Sprinklr Platform + Product, among others.