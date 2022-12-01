scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

IIT Guwahati Placements 2022: 168 offers made on day 1; highest package worth Rs 2.4 crore

A total of 168 offers were made by 46 companies on day one across various branches. A total of 1269 students have registered for placements,

IIT Guwahati, Amazon jobs, IIT Guwahati campus placements, IIT Guwahati placements 2022, Amazon, IT layoffs, Amazon layoff, IT jobs, Microsoft jobs, Placements, IIT placementsIIT Guwahati Placements: 2 international offers were made (Image credit: IIT Guwahati)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati today began its campus placements. A total of 168 offers were made by 46 companies on day one, of which there were two international offers.

The highest international offer was made for Rs 2.4 crores and the highest domestic offer was worth Rs. 1.1 crore.

The offers were made across several branches of engineering such as Software Development, Data Science, Quant, Core engineer, UX Designer, VLSI, Vehicle Engineering, Analyst, Product Designer job profiles, among others.

Read |JEE Advanced JoSAA Counselling 2022: New BTech, MTech and BSc courses launched by IITs this year

The phase 1 of placements is expected to continue till December 15. A total of 1269 students have registered for placements, across different streams of study. A total of 264 companies will be recruiting for 470 profiles. As many as 78 start-ups have registered for recruitment and five public sector undertakings have also registered.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growthPremium
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growth

Students of the institute have already received 218 pre-placement offers (PPOs) during the academic year 2022-23, which was the highest in the last four years. Most of the offers were related to Core Engineering, IT, Finance and Analyst profiles.

The big recruiters on day one were Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Google, Uber, Qualcomm, C-DOT, Enphase Energy, Oracle, Nutanix, Thoughtspot MTS-2, Squarepoint SDE/Quant, American Express, JP Morgan Chase, Bajaj, Rippling, Tibra, Cohesity, and Sprinklr Platform + Product, among others.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-12-2022 at 07:28:09 pm
Next Story

IIT Madras Placements: 25 students bag packages over Rs 1 crore

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close